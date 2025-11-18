Balance Sheet Insights: Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NNE) closed at $30.98 down -5.43% from its previous closing price of $32.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. NNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 73.00 and its Current Ratio is at 73.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On August 18, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $9. On July 10, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $51.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on July 10, 2025, with a $51 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNE now has a Market Capitalization of 1556749824 and an Enterprise Value of 1080194688.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NNE is 7.36, which has changed by 0.29691207 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NNE has reached a high of $60.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.36%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NNE has traded an average of 3.74M shares per day and 2216930 over the past ten days. A total of 41.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.28M. Insiders hold about 25.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.86% stake in the company. Shares short for NNE as of 1761868800 were 12385048 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1759190400 on 7390750. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12385048 and a Short% of Float of 31.290000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) involves the perspectives of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.52.

