Balance Sheet Insights: OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the latest session, OSR Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OSRH) closed at $0.49 down -5.80% from its previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.46 million shares were traded. OSRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5297 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.481.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OSR Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSRH now has a Market Capitalization of 10473216 and an Enterprise Value of 65900852. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -728.066 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.815.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSRH is 1.53, which has changed by -0.95586973 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSRH has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -70.03%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSRH has traded an average of 5.73M shares per day and 3425910 over the past ten days. A total of 23.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.11M. Insiders hold about 60.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.88% stake in the company. Shares short for OSRH as of 1761868800 were 757554 with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 1759190400 on 528234. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 757554 and a Short% of Float of 8.8999994.