Balance Sheet Insights: Veritone Inc (VERI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) closed at $4.34 up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $4.3. In other words, the price has increased by $0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.08 million shares were traded. VERI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veritone Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when Steelberg Chad sold 504,657 shares for $2.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,269,212 led to the insider holds 31,861 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERI now has a Market Capitalization of 398438144 and an Enterprise Value of 479119136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.888 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.054.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VERI is 2.10, which has changed by 0.47260273 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VERI has reached a high of $9.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.71%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VERI has traded an average of 7.47M shares per day and 6874770 over the past ten days. A total of 91.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.01M. Insiders hold about 12.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.24% stake in the company. Shares short for VERI as of 1761868800 were 6052166 with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 1759190400 on 5547398. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6052166 and a Short% of Float of 7.180000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Veritone Inc (VERI) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $34.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.71M to a low estimate of $33.63M. As of. The current estimate, Veritone Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.43MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.34M. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.26M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.64MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.69M and the low estimate is $122.35M.