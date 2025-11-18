Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ballard Power Systems Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.91, down -3.96% from its previous closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.46 million shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1093 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLDP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.53 and its Current Ratio is at 8.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 875149504 and an Enterprise Value of 369199360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.091 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.293.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLDP is 1.68, which has changed by 1.2781954 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.65%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLDP traded 7.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6789870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 300.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 296.44M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.63% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of 1761868800 were 13804176 with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 1759190400 on 14164431.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $31.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.7M to a low estimate of $24.6M. As of. The current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $24.52MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.18M. There is a high estimate of $45.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.53M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.73MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $114.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $188.06M and the low estimate is $92M.