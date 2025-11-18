ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 8.06, Down -6.71

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.06, down -6.71% from its previous closing price of $8.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.0024.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 31, 2025, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $1 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 ’25 when Batill Eric sold 2,058 shares for $11.27 per share. The transaction valued at 23,197 led to the insider holds 84,281 shares of the business.

Vice John David sold 2,363 shares of CHPT for $26,634 on Sep 23 ’25. The CRO now owns 123,615 shares after completing the transaction at $11.27 per share. On Sep 23 ’25, another insider, Singh Jagdeep CA, who serves as the CCXO of the company, sold 1,703 shares for $11.27 each. As a result, the insider received 19,195 and left with 129,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 188248928 and an Enterprise Value of 321605280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.809 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.625.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHPT is 1.44, which has changed by -0.61769915 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.68%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHPT traded 457.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 419620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.77M. Insiders hold about 11.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.67% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of 1761868800 were 2827227 with a Short Ratio of 6.18, compared to 1759190400 on 3152167. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2827227 and a Short% of Float of 12.21.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) reflects the collective analysis of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.15, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.35 and -$5.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.17. EPS for the following year is -$3.35, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$4.34.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $96.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $99M to a low estimate of $94M. As of. The current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $99.61MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.89M. There is a high estimate of $109.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $96M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $387M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $395.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $417.08MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $449.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $490.59M and the low estimate is $411M.