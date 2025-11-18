Closing Bell Recap: Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB) Ends at $4.83, Reflecting a -7.82% Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB) closed the day trading at $4.83 down -7.82% from the previous closing price of $5.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.67 million shares were traded. GAMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.705.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GAMB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.46 and its Current Ratio is at 0.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

On August 15, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11. On March 05, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on March 05, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 09 ’25 when Blandford Mark bought 500,000 shares for $11.86 per share.

Burvall Karl Fredrik Henning bought 38,879 shares of GAMB for $550,526 on Feb 26 ’25. On Dec 19 ’24, another insider, Sundberg Par Gustaf, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $15.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAMB now has a Market Capitalization of 172492112 and an Enterprise Value of 250200112. As of this moment, Gambling.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.619 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.748.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GAMB is 0.91, which has changed by -0.58146966 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GAMB has reached a high of $17.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.93%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GAMB traded about 867.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GAMB traded about 1506060 shares per day. A total of 35.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.14M. Insiders hold about 46.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.36% stake in the company. Shares short for GAMB as of 1761868800 were 2268503 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1759190400 on 2761316. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2268503 and a Short% of Float of 7.91.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $46.05M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.6M to a low estimate of $45.8M. As of. The current estimate, Gambling.com Group Ltd’s year-ago sales were $35.31MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.77M. There is a high estimate of $46.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.18MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.6M and the low estimate is $178.68M.