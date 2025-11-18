Closing Bell Recap: Heartflow Inc (HTFL) Ends at $26.4, Reflecting a -5.65% Downturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Heartflow Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) closed the day trading at $26.4 down -5.65% from the previous closing price of $27.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. HTFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HTFL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On September 02, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38. On September 02, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $35.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on September 02, 2025, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTFL now has a Market Capitalization of 2248190208 and an Enterprise Value of 1088932736. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.331 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.952.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTFL has reached a high of $41.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.19%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HTFL traded about 384.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HTFL traded about 509050 shares per day. A total of 83.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.68M. Insiders hold about 35.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.64% stake in the company. Shares short for HTFL as of 1761868800 were 484255 with a Short Ratio of 1.26, compared to 1759190400 on 766554. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 484255 and a Short% of Float of 0.58999998.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Heartflow Inc (HTFL) is a result of the insights provided by 4 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$7.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.79M. There is a high estimate of $47.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46M. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.19M and the low estimate is $209.5M.