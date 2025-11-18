Closing Bell Recap: Life360 Inc (LIF) Ends at $69.79, Reflecting a -0.39% Downturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) closed the day trading at $69.79 down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $70.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.81 million shares were traded. LIF stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.61 and its Current Ratio is at 6.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

On July 31, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90. UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 17, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Prober Charles J. sold 7,930 shares for $76.93 per share. The transaction valued at 610,055 led to the insider holds 105,456 shares of the business.

Prober Charles J. bought 7,930 shares of LIF for $610,055 on Nov 13 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, COGHLAN JOHN PHILIP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,125 shares for $98.93 each. As a result, the insider received 309,153 and left with 15,235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIF now has a Market Capitalization of 5471572480 and an Enterprise Value of 5320717312. As of this moment, Life360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 198.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.591 whereas that against EBITDA is 187.872.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIF is 3.91, which has changed by 0.6841346 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIF has reached a high of $112.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIF traded about 927.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIF traded about 1296490 shares per day. A total of 78.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.04M. Insiders hold about 8.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.62% stake in the company. Shares short for LIF as of 1761868800 were 4975065 with a Short Ratio of 5.36, compared to 1759190400 on 4593799. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4975065 and a Short% of Float of 6.5799996.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $137.63M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $143M to a low estimate of $132.7M. As of. The current estimate, Life360 Inc’s year-ago sales were $115.53MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.73M. There is a high estimate of $139M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $486M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $465.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.48MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $627.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $689.3M and the low estimate is $566.6M.

