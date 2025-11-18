Closing Bell Recap: VisionSys AI Inc ADR (VSA) Ends at $0.19, Reflecting a -5.20% Downturn

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

VisionSys AI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VSA) closed the day trading at $0.19 down -5.20% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.26 million shares were traded. VSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.204 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSA now has a Market Capitalization of 9037901 and an Enterprise Value of 2309028608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.496 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.732.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSA is 0.73, which has changed by -0.7623991 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSA has reached a high of $4.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -92.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSA traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSA traded about 7179750 shares per day. A total of 39.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.15M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.37% stake in the company. Shares short for VSA as of 1761868800 were 44431 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1759190400 on 23807.