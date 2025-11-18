Closing Bell Recap: Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) Ends at $0.92, Reflecting a 0.13% Upturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) closed the day trading at $0.92 up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has increased by $0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. HOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9998 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9183.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOWL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.87 and its Current Ratio is at 3.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on April 03, 2024, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when EVNIN LUKE sold 58,372 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 57,205 led to the insider holds 3,592,061 shares of the business.

EVNIN LUKE sold 39,560 shares of HOWL for $36,791 on Nov 14 ’25. The Director now owns 3,552,501 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, EVNIN LUKE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 36,621 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider received 34,790 and left with 3,515,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOWL now has a Market Capitalization of 44627860 and an Enterprise Value of 16216860.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOWL is 0.79, which has changed by -0.45029938 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOWL has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.38%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HOWL traded about 824.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOWL traded about 699690 shares per day. A total of 47.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.01M. Insiders hold about 27.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.83% stake in the company. Shares short for HOWL as of 1761868800 were 902853 with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 1759190400 on 855811. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 902853 and a Short% of Float of 2.55.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$1.62.