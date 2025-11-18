Closing Figures: Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP)’s Negative Finish at 0.99, Down -5.29

Nora Barnes

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $1.05 in the prior trading day, Franklin Street Properties Corp (AMEX: FSP) closed at $0.99, down -5.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. FSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when Schanzer Bruce J bought 43,311 shares for $1.89 per share. The transaction valued at 81,654 led to the insider holds 3,489,374 shares of the business.

Carter Jeffrey B bought 18,500 shares of FSP for $39,213 on Dec 16 ’24. The President & CIO now owns 18,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.12 per share. On Dec 11 ’24, another insider, Schanzer Bruce J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 110,589 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 207,233 and bolstered with 3,405,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSP now has a Market Capitalization of 103120040 and an Enterprise Value of 319675040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.919 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.028.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSP is 0.94, which has changed by -0.4324324 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSP has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.59%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 565.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 994130 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.70M. Insiders hold about 19.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.86% stake in the company. Shares short for FSP as of 1761868800 were 816012 with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 1759190400 on 728996. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 816012 and a Short% of Float of 0.8699999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FSP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03809524. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.