Closing Figures: Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP)’s Negative Finish at 0.99, Down -5.29

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $1.05 in the prior trading day, Franklin Street Properties Corp (AMEX: FSP) closed at $0.99, down -5.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. FSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when Schanzer Bruce J bought 43,311 shares for $1.89 per share. The transaction valued at 81,654 led to the insider holds 3,489,374 shares of the business.

Carter Jeffrey B bought 18,500 shares of FSP for $39,213 on Dec 16 ’24. The President & CIO now owns 18,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.12 per share. On Dec 11 ’24, another insider, Schanzer Bruce J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 110,589 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 207,233 and bolstered with 3,405,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSP now has a Market Capitalization of 103120040 and an Enterprise Value of 319675040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.919 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.028.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSP is 0.94, which has changed by -0.4324324 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSP has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.59%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 565.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 994130 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.70M. Insiders hold about 19.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.86% stake in the company. Shares short for FSP as of 1761868800 were 816012 with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 1759190400 on 728996. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 816012 and a Short% of Float of 0.8699999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FSP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03809524. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.