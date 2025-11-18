Closing Figures: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)’s Negative Finish at 7.78, Down -3.11

Nora Barnes

Business

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $8.03 in the prior trading day, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) closed at $7.78, down -3.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.39 and its Current Ratio is at 4.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Che Austin bought 2,200 shares for $8.50 per share.

Coen Steven P. sold 1,312 shares of DNA for $17,907 on Oct 17 ’25. The insider now owns 6,738 shares after completing the transaction at $13.65 per share. On Oct 21 ’25, another insider, Coen Steven P., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,609 shares for $15.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNA now has a Market Capitalization of 471391936 and an Enterprise Value of 403193984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.232 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.487.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DNA is 1.61, which has changed by 0.24496126 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $17.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1475350 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.04M. Insiders hold about 27.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.99% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of 1761868800 were 7165316 with a Short Ratio of 4.55, compared to 1759190400 on 5844738. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7165316 and a Short% of Float of 15.15.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.13, with high estimates of -$1.13 and low estimates of -$1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.35 and -$5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.64. EPS for the following year is -$4.15, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$3.51 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $37.69M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.5M to a low estimate of $35.57M. As of. The current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $43.85MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.27M. There is a high estimate of $47.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $172.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.04MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205M and the low estimate is $164.8M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.