Closing Figures: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)’s Negative Finish at 7.78, Down -3.11

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $8.03 in the prior trading day, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) closed at $7.78, down -3.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.39 and its Current Ratio is at 4.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Che Austin bought 2,200 shares for $8.50 per share.

Coen Steven P. sold 1,312 shares of DNA for $17,907 on Oct 17 ’25. The insider now owns 6,738 shares after completing the transaction at $13.65 per share. On Oct 21 ’25, another insider, Coen Steven P., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,609 shares for $15.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNA now has a Market Capitalization of 471391936 and an Enterprise Value of 403193984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.232 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.487.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DNA is 1.61, which has changed by 0.24496126 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $17.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1475350 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.04M. Insiders hold about 27.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.99% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of 1761868800 were 7165316 with a Short Ratio of 4.55, compared to 1759190400 on 5844738. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7165316 and a Short% of Float of 15.15.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.13, with high estimates of -$1.13 and low estimates of -$1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.35 and -$5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.64. EPS for the following year is -$4.15, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$3.51 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $37.69M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.5M to a low estimate of $35.57M. As of. The current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $43.85MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.27M. There is a high estimate of $47.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $172.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.04MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205M and the low estimate is $164.8M.