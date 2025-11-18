Closing Figures: LoanDepot Inc (LDI)’s Negative Finish at 2.49, Down -2.35

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $2.55 in the prior trading day, LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) closed at $2.49, down -2.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.26 million shares were traded. LDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.546 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.475.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LDI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.24.

On January 09, 2024, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3. On December 06, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 06, 2023, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Hsieh Anthony Li sold 700,000 shares for $2.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,009,000 led to the insider holds 1,300,000 shares of the business.

LEPORE DAWN G sold 30,624 shares of LDI for $88,503 on Nov 12 ’25. The Director now owns 168,542 shares after completing the transaction at $2.89 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, LEPORE DAWN G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,624 shares for $2.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LDI now has a Market Capitalization of 858972864 and an Enterprise Value of 5568583680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.082.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LDI is 3.15, which has changed by 0.0991379 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has reached a high of $5.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5029730 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.54M. Insiders hold about 55.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.11% stake in the company. Shares short for LDI as of 1761868800 were 17095824 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1759190400 on 15282933. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17095824 and a Short% of Float of 18.85.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of LoanDepot Inc (LDI) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 5.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $337.06M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $363.96M to a low estimate of $316.9M. As of. The current estimate, LoanDepot Inc’s year-ago sales were $257.46MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $340.89M. There is a high estimate of $343.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.36B.