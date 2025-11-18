Closing Figures: Niu Technologies ADR (NIU)’s Negative Finish at 3.62, Down -6.94

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $3.89 in the prior trading day, Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) closed at $3.62, down -6.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.17 million shares were traded. NIU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NIU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On February 07, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11.40 to $5.90. On April 14, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.50.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on April 14, 2022, with a $10.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when Zhou Fion Wenjuan bought 12,606 shares for $2.72 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIU now has a Market Capitalization of 282229568 and an Enterprise Value of -380331040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.101 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.841.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NIU is -0.37, which has changed by 1.1256831 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NIU has reached a high of $5.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.49%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 667.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 377580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.68M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.41% stake in the company. Shares short for NIU as of 1761868800 were 975437 with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 1759190400 on 1358043. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 975437 and a Short% of Float of 2.18.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NIU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.29BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.53B and the low estimate is $5.14B.