Closing Figures Unveiled: Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Drop -7.49, Closes at $16.79

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) closed the day trading at $16.79 down -7.49% from the previous closing price of $18.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.3501 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BKKT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $2.50. On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on July 19, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Henderson Joseph Sean-Walsh sold 169 shares for $21.50 per share. The transaction valued at 3,634 led to the insider holds 13,397 shares of the business.

Henderson Joseph Sean-Walsh sold 95 shares of BKKT for $1,781 on Jul 15 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 13,566 shares after completing the transaction at $18.75 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, DEANA DOW, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,600 shares for $21.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKKT now has a Market Capitalization of 403605344 and an Enterprise Value of 364668320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.094 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.19.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BKKT is 5.75, which has changed by -0.38474578 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $49.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.95%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BKKT traded about 2.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BKKT traded about 2038440 shares per day. A total of 16.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.21M. Insiders hold about 10.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.53% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of 1761868800 were 2382678 with a Short Ratio of 0.89, compared to 1759190400 on 2815618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2382678 and a Short% of Float of 15.959999999999999.