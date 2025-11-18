Closing Figures Unveiled: Bullish (BLSH) Drop -4.50, Closes at $36.75

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) closed the day trading at $36.75 down -4.50% from the previous closing price of $38.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.52 million shares were traded. BLSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.0299.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLSH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.75 and its Current Ratio is at 24.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Keefe Bruyette on September 15, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On September 08, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60. On September 08, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on September 08, 2025, with a $50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLSH now has a Market Capitalization of 5372252672 and an Enterprise Value of 4374093824. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.254 whereas that against EBITDA is -53.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLSH has reached a high of $118.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLSH traded about 3.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLSH traded about 2404600 shares per day. A total of 113.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.16M. Insiders hold about 60.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.89% stake in the company. Shares short for BLSH as of 1761868800 were 4464062 with a Short Ratio of 1.14, compared to 1759190400 on 4414493. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4464062 and a Short% of Float of 9.7399995.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.36 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.58M. There is a high estimate of $90M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.5M. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $415.95M and the low estimate is $305.9M.