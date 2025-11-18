Closing Figures Unveiled: MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Drop -4.00, Closes at $11.51

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) closed the day trading at $11.51 down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $11.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53.16 million shares were traded. MARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.1.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MARA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Khan Salman Hassan bought 34,732 shares for $11.99 per share.

Thiel Frederick G bought 27,505 shares of MARA for $329,785 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $16.55 each. As a result, the insider received 16,550 and left with 170,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MARA now has a Market Capitalization of 4352902144 and an Enterprise Value of 7185657856. As of this moment, MARA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.818 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.364.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MARA is 5.47, which has changed by -0.3962739 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MARA has reached a high of $30.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.23%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MARA traded about 56.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MARA traded about 45895900 shares per day. A total of 378.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.29M. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.07% stake in the company. Shares short for MARA as of 1761868800 were 94030357 with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 1759190400 on 101158403. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 94030357 and a Short% of Float of 31.94.

Earnings Estimates

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) is currently under the scrutiny of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $262.06M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $332.61M to a low estimate of $197.5M. As of. The current estimate, MARA Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $214.39MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $282.81M. There is a high estimate of $351.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.12M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $902.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $967.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.38MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $989.68M.