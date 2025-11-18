Closing Figures Unveiled: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Drop -5.75, Closes at $2.13

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) closed the day trading at $2.13 down -5.75% from the previous closing price of $2.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.0 million shares were traded. VUZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.305 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VUZI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.37 and its Current Ratio is at 7.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VUZI now has a Market Capitalization of 170669424 and an Enterprise Value of 159194896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.552.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VUZI is 1.81, which has changed by 1.1121495 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has reached a high of $5.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VUZI traded about 2.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VUZI traded about 1676870 shares per day. A total of 79.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.35M. Insiders hold about 15.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.24% stake in the company. Shares short for VUZI as of 1761868800 were 12638086 with a Short Ratio of 5.54, compared to 1759190400 on 13832173. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12638086 and a Short% of Float of 16.89.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI).

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.92M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92M to a low estimate of $1.92M. As of. The current estimate, Vuzix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.27M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VUZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.75MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.5M and the low estimate is $12.5M.