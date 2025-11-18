Closing Figures Unveiled: WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) Drop -0.54, Closes at $9.15

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY) closed the day trading at $9.15 down -0.54% from the previous closing price of $9.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. WKEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WKEY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.94 and its Current Ratio is at 6.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 10, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKEY now has a Market Capitalization of 102935992 and an Enterprise Value of 13744753. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.146 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.344.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WKEY is 1.51, which has changed by 3.5320196 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WKEY has reached a high of $19.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WKEY traded about 775.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WKEY traded about 834250 shares per day. Shares short for WKEY as of 1761868800 were 529165 with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1759190400 on 183639. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 529165 and a Short% of Float of 10.89.