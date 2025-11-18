Closing Strong: Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Ends at $1.05, Up 0.96 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $1.04 in the prior trading day, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) closed at $1.05, up 0.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97.01 million shares were traded. GLMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.71 and its Current Ratio is at 8.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on May 22, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $11 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLMD now has a Market Capitalization of 5753192 and an Enterprise Value of -14959798.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLMD is 0.32, which has changed by -0.6533333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLMD has reached a high of $3.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.19%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 119.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 72770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.41M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.49% stake in the company. Shares short for GLMD as of 1761868800 were 5280 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1759190400 on 34355. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5280 and a Short% of Float of 0.1.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) involves the perspectives of 1 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.31 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$0.85.