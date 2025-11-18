Closing Strong: Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) Ends at $0.14, Down -7.50 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $0.16 in the prior trading day, Garden Stage Ltd (NASDAQ: GSIW) closed at $0.14, down -7.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. GSIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1713 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1414.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSIW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSIW now has a Market Capitalization of 31478900 and an Enterprise Value of 1829206. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.341.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSIW is 1.85, which has changed by -0.7827298 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSIW has reached a high of $1.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -71.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2309620 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 218.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.54M. Insiders hold about 11.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.27% stake in the company. Shares short for GSIW as of 1761868800 were 1463836 with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 1759190400 on 3516108. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1463836 and a Short% of Float of 0.8200000000000001.