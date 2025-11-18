Closing Strong: Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) Ends at $7.93, Down -9.37 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $8.75 in the prior trading day, Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ: IEP) closed at $7.93, down -9.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. IEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.3257 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.91 and its Current Ratio is at 3.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 03, 2017, Reiterated its Sell rating but revised its target price to $40 from $30 previously.

On August 18, 2016, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $30. UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on March 02, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $93.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IEP now has a Market Capitalization of 4759653376 and an Enterprise Value of 10831653888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.952.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IEP is 0.71, which has changed by -0.22634834 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IEP has reached a high of $12.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.07%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 805.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1516170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 600.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.82M. Insiders hold about 90.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.79% stake in the company. Shares short for IEP as of 1761868800 were 12414427 with a Short Ratio of 15.42, compared to 1759190400 on 13154938. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12414427 and a Short% of Float of 8.33.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.0, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24242425. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 22.93.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.46B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.46B. As of. The current estimate, Icahn Enterprises L P’s year-ago sales were $2.56BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.86B. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.02BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $9.29B.