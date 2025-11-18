Closing Strong: Personalis Inc (PSNL) Ends at $7.48, Down -0.40 from Last Close

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $7.51 in the prior trading day, Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) closed at $7.48, down -0.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.03 million shares were traded. PSNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.2266.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSNL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.69 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 17, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8. Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Hall Christopher M sold 29,612 shares for $8.99 per share. The transaction valued at 266,212 led to the insider holds 148,486 shares of the business.

Chen Richard sold 452 shares of PSNL for $2,970 on Jul 28 ’25. The CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND EVP now owns 124,505 shares after completing the transaction at $6.57 per share. On Jul 28 ’25, another insider, Tachibana Aaron, who serves as the CFO AND COO of the company, sold 641 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 4,211 and left with 164,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSNL now has a Market Capitalization of 664256576 and an Enterprise Value of 555615552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSNL is 2.06, which has changed by 1.0352304 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSNL has reached a high of $10.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1940650 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.08M. Insiders hold about 40.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.26% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNL as of 1761868800 were 7014430 with a Short Ratio of 6.02, compared to 1759190400 on 8317714. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7014430 and a Short% of Float of 11.399999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Personalis Inc (PSNL) is the result of assessments by 7.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $18.02M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.24M to a low estimate of $15.9M. As of. The current estimate, Personalis Inc’s year-ago sales were $16.8MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.55M. There is a high estimate of $22.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.61MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.03M and the low estimate is $79.6M.