Closing Strong: UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Ends at $9.3, Down -3.23 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $9.61 in the prior trading day, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed at $9.3, down -3.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.58 million shares were traded. TIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TIGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.10.

On September 29, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12. Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 19 ’25 when Fang Lei bought 1,000,000 shares for $9.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIGR now has a Market Capitalization of 1652628480 and an Enterprise Value of 20775303168. As of this moment, UP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 49.269.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TIGR is 0.37, which has changed by 0.6684028 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $13.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.28%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3254020 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 171.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.94% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of 1761868800 were 7690426 with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 1759190400 on 7916226. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7690426 and a Short% of Float of 5.38.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.76M. There is a high estimate of $123.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.76M. A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $563M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $465M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $519.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.54MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $562.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632M and the low estimate is $473.07M.