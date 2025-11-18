Daily Market Movement: AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO) Sees a 2.28% Increase, Closing at $10.33

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of AIRO Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AIRO) was $10.33 for the day, up 2.28% from the previous closing price of $10.1. In other words, the price has increased by $2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. AIRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AIRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.82 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on July 08, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On July 08, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35. On July 08, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2025, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when KATHURIA CHIRINJEEV sold 405,634 shares for $17.39 per share. The transaction valued at 7,053,975 led to the insider holds 3,650,710 shares of the business.

KATHURIA CHIRINJEEV sold 103,733 shares of AIRO for $1,803,917 on Sep 12 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 933,598 shares after completing the transaction at $17.39 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, New Generation Aerospace, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 405,634 shares for $17.39 each. As a result, the insider received 7,053,975 and left with 3,650,710 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIRO now has a Market Capitalization of 283259904 and an Enterprise Value of 254561248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.091 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.396.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRO has reached a high of $39.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -49.94%.

Shares Statistics:

AIRO traded an average of 937.11K shares per day over the past three months and 714750 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.13M. Insiders hold about 36.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.93% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRO as of 1761868800 were 859724 with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 1759190400 on 1760149. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 859724 and a Short% of Float of 4.81.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $24M. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24M. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.58M and the low estimate is $132.9M.