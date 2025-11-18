Daily Market Movement: Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) Sees a 1.32% Increase, Closing at $6.15

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRRO) was $6.15 for the day, up 1.32% from the previous closing price of $6.07. In other words, the price has increased by $1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. KRRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.911.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KRRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.71 and its Current Ratio is at 6.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRRO now has a Market Capitalization of 57916364 and an Enterprise Value of 10105364. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.371 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.113.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KRRO is 3.14, which has changed by -0.8698263 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KRRO has reached a high of $56.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -83.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -73.41%.

Shares Statistics:

KRRO traded an average of 433.37K shares per day over the past three months and 1499100 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.49M. Insiders hold about 41.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.99% stake in the company. Shares short for KRRO as of 1761868800 were 1161662 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1759190400 on 1369925. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1161662 and a Short% of Float of 16.309999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) is currently in the spotlight, with 7.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.17, with high estimates of -$1.16 and low estimates of -$4.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.86 and -$9.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.93. EPS for the following year is -$7.84, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$4.98 and -$17.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27M