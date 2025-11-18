Daily Market Movement: SES AI Corporation (SES) Sees a -5.03% Decrease, Closing at $1.89

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) was $1.89 for the day, down -5.03% from the previous closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.22 million shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.09 and its Current Ratio is at 8.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 20, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when HONG GAN bought 250,000 shares for $1.99 per share.

Pilkington Kyle sold 44,051 shares of SES for $51,597 on Feb 10 ’25. The CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER now owns 496,580 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On Feb 10 ’25, another insider, Li Gang, who serves as the CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER of the company, sold 15,909 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider received 18,634 and left with 224,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 689985600 and an Enterprise Value of 484311904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.767.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SES is 0.59, which has changed by 5.030303 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.03%.

Shares Statistics:

SES traded an average of 14.60M shares per day over the past three months and 11627670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 321.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.09M. Insiders hold about 38.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.73% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of 1761868800 were 4220505 with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 1759190400 on 5023985. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4220505 and a Short% of Float of 1.48.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of SES AI Corporation (SES) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.03M. There is a high estimate of $8.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $40M.