Daily Market Movement: SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) Sees a -3.60% Decrease, Closing at $16.61

The closing price of SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT) was $16.61 for the day, down -3.60% from the previous closing price of $17.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.86 million shares were traded. SKYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SKYT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 06, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $24 from $22 previously.

On October 22, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25. TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Unterseher Loren A sold 12,000 shares for $17.45 per share. The transaction valued at 209,412 led to the insider holds 4,797,056 shares of the business.

Unterseher Loren A sold 2,200 shares of SKYT for $45,204 on Nov 13 ’25. The Director now owns 4,809,056 shares after completing the transaction at $20.55 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Steve Manko, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $17.40 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKYT now has a Market Capitalization of 805717888 and an Enterprise Value of 993333888. As of this moment, SkyWater’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.866 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.785.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SKYT is 3.49, which has changed by 1.0986602 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SKYT has reached a high of $24.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.13%.

Shares Statistics:

SKYT traded an average of 1.98M shares per day over the past three months and 3144190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.52M. Insiders hold about 28.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.67% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYT as of 1761868800 were 3643423 with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1759190400 on 4496202. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3643423 and a Short% of Float of 11.85.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 6.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.2M to a low estimate of $160M. As of. The current estimate, SkyWater Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $75.49MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.4M. There is a high estimate of $149.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $431.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $431M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $431.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $342.27MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $609.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $615.6M and the low estimate is $605M.