Daily Market Movement: SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Sees a -6.08% Decrease, Closing at $11.43

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) was $11.43 for the day, down -6.08% from the previous closing price of $12.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29.24 million shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.15 and its Current Ratio is at 5.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On August 11, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16. Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when SROKA DIANA sold 1,343 shares for $12.99 per share. The transaction valued at 17,446 led to the insider holds 152,606 shares of the business.

DIANA SROKA bought 1,343 shares of SOUN for $17,781 on Nov 13 ’25. On Oct 14 ’25, another insider, SHARAN NITESH, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 60,376 shares for $21.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,280,575 and left with 1,765,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 4801695744 and an Enterprise Value of 4537580544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.576 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.006.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOUN is 2.90, which has changed by 0.8694316 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $24.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.63%.

Shares Statistics:

SOUN traded an average of 56.42M shares per day over the past three months and 37430950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 378.40M. Insiders hold about 9.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.86% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of 1761868800 were 102788135 with a Short Ratio of 1.82, compared to 1759190400 on 117325116. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 102788135 and a Short% of Float of 26.770001999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) is currently being evaluated by a team of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.7M to a low estimate of $52.51M. As of. The current estimate, SoundHound AI Inc’s year-ago sales were $34.54MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.77M. There is a high estimate of $51.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.91M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $174.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $168.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.69MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $230.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247.2M and the low estimate is $208.44M.