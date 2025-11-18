Daily Progress: Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) Drop -4.50%, Closing at $0.32

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) closed at $0.32 down -4.50% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. CODX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3121.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Co-Diagnostics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.51 and its Current Ratio is at 3.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CODX now has a Market Capitalization of 19266414 and an Enterprise Value of 1103759. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.1 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.029.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CODX is 1.20, which has changed by -0.6906542 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CODX has reached a high of $1.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CODX has traded an average of 25.33M shares per day and 3216030 over the past ten days. A total of 60.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.71M. Insiders hold about 8.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.42% stake in the company. Shares short for CODX as of 1761868800 were 2410821 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1759190400 on 440573. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2410821 and a Short% of Float of 4.19.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $300k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $300k. As of. The current estimate, Co-Diagnostics Inc’s year-ago sales were $149.33kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $300k. There is a high estimate of $300k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CODX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $813k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $813k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $813k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.92MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35M and the low estimate is $1.35M.