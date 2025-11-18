Daily Progress: Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) Drop -4.50%, Closing at $0.32

Nora Barnes

Business

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) closed at $0.32 down -4.50% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. CODX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3121.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Co-Diagnostics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.51 and its Current Ratio is at 3.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CODX now has a Market Capitalization of 19266414 and an Enterprise Value of 1103759. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.1 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.029.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CODX is 1.20, which has changed by -0.6906542 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CODX has reached a high of $1.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CODX has traded an average of 25.33M shares per day and 3216030 over the past ten days. A total of 60.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.71M. Insiders hold about 8.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.42% stake in the company. Shares short for CODX as of 1761868800 were 2410821 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1759190400 on 440573. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2410821 and a Short% of Float of 4.19.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $300k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $300k. As of. The current estimate, Co-Diagnostics Inc’s year-ago sales were $149.33kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $300k. There is a high estimate of $300k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CODX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $813k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $813k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $813k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.92MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35M and the low estimate is $1.35M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.