Daily Progress: Coherent Corp (COHR) Drop -0.19%, Closing at $139.07

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) closed at $139.07 down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $139.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.52 million shares were traded. COHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.305.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coherent Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 296.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 2.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Dreyer Michael L sold 11,570 shares for $144.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,676,204 led to the insider holds 12,085 shares of the business.

MICHAEL L DREYER bought 11,570 shares of COHR for $1,676,204 on Nov 14 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,500,000 shares for $143.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,075,275,000 and left with 254,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COHR now has a Market Capitalization of 21855354880 and an Enterprise Value of 27353643008. As of this moment, Coherent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 200.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.526 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.522.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COHR is 1.86, which has changed by 0.33649886 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COHR has reached a high of $168.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.19%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COHR has traded an average of 4.13M shares per day and 6197660 over the past ten days. A total of 156.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.40M. Insiders hold about 15.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.55% stake in the company. Shares short for COHR as of 1761868800 were 6833334 with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 1759190400 on 7867468. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6833334 and a Short% of Float of 5.33.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.42 and $4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.02. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $7.82 and $5.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of. The current estimate, Coherent Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.43BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.81BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.45B and the low estimate is $6.8B.