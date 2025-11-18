Daily Progress: Figma Inc (FIG) Drop -2.98%, Closing at $37.38

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Figma Inc (NYSE: FIG) closed at $37.38 down -2.98% from its previous closing price of $38.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.03 million shares were traded. FIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Figma Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.93 and its Current Ratio is at 2.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 04, 2025, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $70 from $82 previously.

On September 04, 2025, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal-Weight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $70. BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $69.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Dylan Field bought 3,029,063 shares for $37.30 per share.

BRENDAN MULLIGAN bought 4,299 shares of FIG for $165,640 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Voskanian Shaunt, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 403,335 shares for $43.39 each. As a result, the insider received 17,499,904 and left with 1,617,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIG now has a Market Capitalization of 18525218816 and an Enterprise Value of 17008921600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.554 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.479.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIG has reached a high of $142.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FIG has traded an average of 10.09M shares per day and 13039720 over the past ten days. A total of 412.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.55M. Insiders hold about 61.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.71% stake in the company. Shares short for FIG as of 1761868800 were 14470018 with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 1759190400 on 13532076. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14470018 and a Short% of Float of 7.290000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Figma Inc (FIG) is underway, with the input of 6 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $294.11M. There is a high estimate of $305.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.56M. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.26B.