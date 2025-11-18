Daily Progress: fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Drop -6.93%, Closing at $3.36

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) closed at $3.36 down -6.93% from its previous closing price of $3.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.26 million shares were traded. FUBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6048 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of fuboTV Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.69 and its Current Ratio is at 0.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when BRONFMAN EDGAR JR bought 936,161 shares for $3.85 per share.

Onopchenko Laura Diane bought 7,500 shares of FUBO for $30,000 on Nov 05 ’25. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Glat Neil, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 143,000 shares for $3.40 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUBO now has a Market Capitalization of 1151553664 and an Enterprise Value of 4424651264. As of this moment, fuboTV’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.737 whereas that against EBITDA is -96.501.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FUBO is 1.90, which has changed by 1.5422535 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $6.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FUBO has traded an average of 15.26M shares per day and 21118460 over the past ten days. A total of 342.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 334.81M. Insiders hold about 2.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.58% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of 1761868800 were 68651052 with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 1759190400 on 60982163. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 68651052 and a Short% of Float of 20.5.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of fuboTV Inc (FUBO) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.19B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of. The current estimate, fuboTV Inc’s year-ago sales were $443.28MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.45B and the low estimate is $6.27B.

