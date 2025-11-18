Daily Progress: Funko Inc (FNKO) Drop -5.85%, Closing at $3.06

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) closed at $3.06 down -5.85% from its previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. FNKO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Funko Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

On April 10, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10. Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on February 01, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Le Pendeven Yves sold 795 shares for $2.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,060 led to the insider holds 43,500 shares of the business.

Williams Cynthia W sold 47,457 shares of FNKO for $187,000 on May 21 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 32,769 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Oddie Andrew David, who serves as the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 9,580 shares for $4.96 each. As a result, the insider received 47,482 and left with 52,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNKO now has a Market Capitalization of 167513568 and an Enterprise Value of 441500576. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.475 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.198.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FNKO is 0.58, which has changed by -0.6868979 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FNKO has reached a high of $14.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.88%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FNKO has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 1330340 over the past ten days. A total of 54.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.99M. Insiders hold about 28.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.18% stake in the company. Shares short for FNKO as of 1761868800 were 6921704 with a Short Ratio of 5.68, compared to 1759190400 on 6473773. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6921704 and a Short% of Float of 16.57.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Funko Inc (FNKO) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $260.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $261.42M to a low estimate of $260M. As of. The current estimate, Funko Inc’s year-ago sales were $293.73MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.19M. There is a high estimate of $214.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $209.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNKO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $895.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $990.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $997.23M and the low estimate is $983.4M.