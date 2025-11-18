Deeper Dive: Understanding Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) closed at $3.01 in the last session, down -7.67% from day before closing price of $3.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.47 million shares were traded. CYH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 ’25 when Tim Hingtgen bought 532,813 shares for $4.18 per share.

BENET MIGUEL S sold 23,875 shares of CYH for $84,159 on Feb 21 ’25. The President and CMO now owns 55,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.52 per share. On Feb 21 ’25, another insider, Miguel S. Benet, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 23,875 shares for $3.52 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYH now has a Market Capitalization of 421758560 and an Enterprise Value of 12067884032. As of this moment, Community’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.954 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYH is 2.02, which has changed by -0.14435697 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYH has reached a high of $4.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.65%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYH traded on average about 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1652060 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.82M. Insiders hold about 14.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CYH as of 1761868800 were 10208996 with a Short Ratio of 5.25, compared to 1759190400 on 11789815. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10208996 and a Short% of Float of 8.2399994.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.16B to a low estimate of $3.11B. As of. The current estimate, Community Health Systems, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.27BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18B. There is a high estimate of $3.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.13B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.63BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.82B and the low estimate is $11.49B.