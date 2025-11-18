Deeper Dive: Understanding Domo Inc (DOMO) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) closed at $11.56 in the last session, down -6.55% from day before closing price of $12.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.3.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 0.41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 ’25 when Daniel Daniel David III sold 273,900 shares for $15.26 per share. The transaction valued at 4,178,564 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

James Joshua G bought 13,025 shares of DOMO for $165,897 on Jun 20 ’25. The Founder and CEO now owns 1,079,972 shares after completing the transaction at $12.74 per share. On Apr 04 ’25, another insider, Daniel Daniel David III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $6.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 772,452 and bolstered with 781,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOMO now has a Market Capitalization of 476632960 and an Enterprise Value of 570334976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.791 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.227.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOMO is 1.77, which has changed by 0.41049027 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $18.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOMO traded on average about 715.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 434240 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.01M. Insiders hold about 17.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.77% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of 1761868800 were 2581720 with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 1759190400 on 1876923. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2581720 and a Short% of Float of 8.3900005.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Domo Inc (DOMO) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $79.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.2M to a low estimate of $78.7M. As of. The current estimate, Domo Inc’s year-ago sales were $79.76MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.23M. There is a high estimate of $79.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.97M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $317.04MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $326.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $332.4M and the low estimate is $320.79M.