Deeper Dive: Understanding Expion360 Inc (XPON) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Expion360 Inc (NASDAQ: XPON) closed at $1.1 in the last session, down -5.17% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.63 million shares were traded. XPON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XPON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.13 and its Current Ratio is at 9.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPON now has a Market Capitalization of 9863413 and an Enterprise Value of 4423239. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.526 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XPON is 0.21, which has changed by -0.56554306 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XPON has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.42%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XPON traded on average about 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3657180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.28M. Insiders hold about 5.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.23% stake in the company. Shares short for XPON as of 1761868800 were 633226 with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 1759190400 on 823370. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 633226 and a Short% of Float of 7.1.

