Deeper Dive: Understanding Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) closed at $4.55 in the last session, down -1.94% from day before closing price of $4.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.16 million shares were traded. GCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6851 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.495.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Horne Douglas Edward bought 100,273 shares for $3.42 per share.

Horne Douglas Edward bought 155,000 shares of GCI for $546,927 on May 09 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Horne Douglas Edward, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $3.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCI now has a Market Capitalization of 669344832 and an Enterprise Value of 1730049280. As of this moment, Gannett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.945.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GCI is 1.57, which has changed by -0.06451613 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has reached a high of $5.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.22%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GCI traded on average about 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2519310 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.86M. Insiders hold about 13.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.44% stake in the company. Shares short for GCI as of 1761868800 were 18557253 with a Short Ratio of 9.80, compared to 1759190400 on 16053433. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18557253 and a Short% of Float of 13.159999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Gannett Co Inc (GCI) is currently drawing attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $591.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $607.49M to a low estimate of $578.7M. As of. The current estimate, Gannett Co Inc’s year-ago sales were $621.27MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $556.06M. There is a high estimate of $567.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $541.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.51BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $2.18B.