Deeper Dive: Understanding Semtech Corp (SMTC) Through its Various Ratios

The price of Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) closed at $64.66 in the last session, down -1.22% from day before closing price of $65.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. SMTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 01, 2025, TD Cowen initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On September 30, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $81. On April 07, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $30.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 07, 2025, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 22 ’25 when Walsh Paul V Jr sold 500 shares for $66.24 per share. The transaction valued at 33,120 led to the insider holds 26,779 shares of the business.

Walsh Paul V Jr bought 1,500 shares of SMTC for $99,360 on Oct 22 ’25. On Oct 03 ’25, another insider, Lin Mark, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 971 shares for $72.83 each. As a result, the insider received 70,713 and left with 17,844 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMTC now has a Market Capitalization of 5610806272 and an Enterprise Value of 5988195840. As of this moment, Semtech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 273.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.009 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.303.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMTC is 2.02, which has changed by 0.3856901 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMTC has reached a high of $79.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.27%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMTC traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1725900 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.17M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.52% stake in the company. Shares short for SMTC as of 1761868800 were 6183486 with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 1759190400 on 7621349. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6183486 and a Short% of Float of 8.229999000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Semtech Corp (SMTC) is the result of assessments by 14.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter's revenue is expected to be $266.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $268.6M to a low estimate of $266M. The current estimate, Semtech Corp's year-ago sales were $236.8M. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.57M. There is a high estimate of $268M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTC's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $909.3M. Based on 14 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $932.62M.