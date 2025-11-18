FG Nexus Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 2.41, Down -7.31

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ: FGNX) was $2.41 for the day, down -7.31% from the previous closing price of $2.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. FGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.375.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FGNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when Mitchell Michael C bought 10,000 shares for $16.45 per share. The transaction valued at 164,450 led to the insider holds 13,064 shares of the business.

Fundamental Global Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of FGNX for $269,000 on Dec 10 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 1,223,843 shares after completing the transaction at $0.27 per share. On Dec 12 ’24, another insider, Fundamental Global Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,725 and left with 1,213,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 3201817 and an Enterprise Value of 112162184. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -174.436 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.224.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FGNX is 0.89, which has changed by -0.9251583 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FGNX has reached a high of $41.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -51.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -84.35%.

Shares Statistics:

FGNX traded an average of 798.52K shares per day over the past three months and 842020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.08M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.15% stake in the company. Shares short for FGNX as of 1761868800 were 1071002 with a Short Ratio of 1.34, compared to 1759190400 on 249589. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1071002 and a Short% of Float of 123.42999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of FG Nexus Inc (FGNX) in the stock market.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.5 and -$3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.3M. There is a high estimate of $15.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.3M. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.4M and the low estimate is $30.9M.