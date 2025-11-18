Financial Analysis: Aemetis Inc (AMTX)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Aemetis Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.8, down -6.25% from its previous closing price of $1.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. AMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8951 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10.50 from $2.50 previously.

On February 28, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $3. On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2022, with a $4.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when BARTON FRANCIS P sold 26,452 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 67,016 led to the insider holds 208,518 shares of the business.

BARTON FRANCIS P bought 26,452 shares of AMTX for $66,924 on Aug 14 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Simon Timothy Alan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.97 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMTX now has a Market Capitalization of 118023376 and an Enterprise Value of 602399360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.992 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.169.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMTX is 2.29, which has changed by -0.5114504 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has reached a high of $4.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.10%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMTX traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1114410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.76M. Insiders hold about 7.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.91% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTX as of 1761868800 were 3934692 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1759190400 on 4398843. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3934692 and a Short% of Float of 6.819999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.83 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $73.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.5M to a low estimate of $73.5M. As of. The current estimate, Aemetis Inc’s year-ago sales were $47MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.22M. There is a high estimate of $210.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.64MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $647.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $913.25M and the low estimate is $400M.