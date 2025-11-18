Financial Analysis: Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAI)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Brand Engagement Network Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.39, down -5.02% from its previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.65 million shares were traded. BNAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4368 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3614.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BNAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.19 and its Current Ratio is at 0.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 25, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when Pinnam Venkata Ramana bought 197,226 shares for $0.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNAI now has a Market Capitalization of 17604556 and an Enterprise Value of 20963716. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 250.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 322.519 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.836.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNAI is 0.67, which has changed by -0.495086 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNAI has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.34%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BNAI traded 14.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 50356740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.50M. Insiders hold about 38.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.09% stake in the company. Shares short for BNAI as of 1761868800 were 735762 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1759190400 on 62372. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 735762 and a Short% of Float of 2.1999999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.47.