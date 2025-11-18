Financial Analysis: Innodata Inc (INOD)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Innodata Inc’s stock clocked out at $56.17, down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $57.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. INOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INOD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.67 and its Current Ratio is at 2.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 19, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On September 17, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23. On July 15, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when FORLENZA LOUISE C sold 8,278 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 538,070 led to the insider holds 3,943 shares of the business.

MISHRA ASHOK sold 200,000 shares of INOD for $12,278,939 on Nov 12 ’25. The EVP and COO now owns 60,000 shares after completing the transaction at $61.39 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, MISHRA ASHOK, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 28,094 shares for $62.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,756,437 and left with 60,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INOD now has a Market Capitalization of 1789629568 and an Enterprise Value of 1720364672. As of this moment, Innodata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.214 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.209.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INOD is 2.42, which has changed by 0.28043866 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INOD has reached a high of $93.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.07%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INOD traded 2.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1858780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.45M. Insiders hold about 4.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.34% stake in the company. Shares short for INOD as of 1761868800 were 4335602 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1759190400 on 5474714. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4335602 and a Short% of Float of 14.149999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Innodata Inc (INOD) is currently drawing attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $69.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.6M to a low estimate of $67.92M. As of. The current estimate, Innodata Inc’s year-ago sales were $59.18MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.29M. There is a high estimate of $72.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.71M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $247.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $170.46MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.66M and the low estimate is $311.2M.