Financial Analysis: Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Rocket Lab Corp’s stock clocked out at $43.31, down -4.90% from its previous closing price of $45.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17.46 million shares were traded. RKLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.682 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.225.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RKLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.83 and its Current Ratio is at 3.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on November 12, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $63 from $55 previously.

On October 16, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $83. On July 28, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $51.Craig Hallum initiated its Hold rating on July 28, 2025, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Olson Jon A bought 60,400 shares for $43.32 per share.

Spice Adam C. sold 874,588 shares of RKLB for $41,985,316 on Sep 19 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,057,889 shares after completing the transaction at $48.01 per share. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, ADAM C SPICE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 874,588 shares for $48.01 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKLB now has a Market Capitalization of 23134310400 and an Enterprise Value of 22674194432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 40.889 whereas that against EBITDA is -117.95.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RKLB is 2.24, which has changed by 1.2214634 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RKLB has reached a high of $73.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.39%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RKLB traded 22.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 21027850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 496.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 470.20M. Insiders hold about 11.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.78% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLB as of 1761868800 were 50935958 with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1759190400 on 57763573. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 50935958 and a Short% of Float of 11.709999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) involves the perspectives of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $177.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.57M to a low estimate of $174.6M. As of. The current estimate, Rocket Lab Corp’s year-ago sales were $132.39MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.82M. There is a high estimate of $194.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.7M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $607.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $596.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $599.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $436.21MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $879.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $734.4M.