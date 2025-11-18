Financial Analysis: ZenaTech Inc (ZENA)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ZenaTech Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.3, down -7.04% from its previous closing price of $3.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. ZENA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZENA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.42 and its Current Ratio is at 5.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 ’24 when Passley Shaun bought 45,447 shares for $8.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZENA now has a Market Capitalization of 125337704 and an Enterprise Value of 189925872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.621 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.964.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZENA is 13.87, which has changed by 1.3355262 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZENA has reached a high of $12.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZENA traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1853930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.94M. Insiders hold about 69.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.69% stake in the company. Shares short for ZENA as of 1761868800 were 520945 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1759190400 on 270480. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 520945 and a Short% of Float of 2.6600001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) is the result of assessments by 1 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.9M. There is a high estimate of $6.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.9M. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.2M and the low estimate is $32.2M.