Financial Fitness Check: Examining Azitra Inc (AZTR)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Azitra Inc (AMEX: AZTR) closed at $0.34 down -6.81% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. AZTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3737 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Azitra Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZTR now has a Market Capitalization of 1833365 and an Enterprise Value of 2559324.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AZTR is -1.54, which has changed by -0.88258064 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AZTR has reached a high of $4.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -46.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.41%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AZTR has traded an average of 4.88M shares per day and 1458580 over the past ten days. A total of 10.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.18M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.25% stake in the company. Shares short for AZTR as of 1761868800 were 1318256 with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 1759190400 on 175069. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1318256 and a Short% of Float of 24.41.