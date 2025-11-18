Financial Fitness Check: Examining Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) closed at $5.26 down -6.90% from its previous closing price of $5.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.74 million shares were traded. HTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.185.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

On September 19, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $3. BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on April 26, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 ’25 when Lee Martin Katherine bought 82,000 shares for $6.97 per share.

Leef Eric bought 21,458 shares of HTZ for $127,076 on Sep 08 ’25. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Leef Eric, who serves as the EVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 21,458 shares for $5.67 each. As a result, the insider received 121,725 and left with 398,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 1638978688 and an Enterprise Value of 20243978240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.377 whereas that against EBITDA is 653.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HTZ is 2.10, which has changed by 0.41250002 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HTZ has reached a high of $9.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.73%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HTZ has traded an average of 11.94M shares per day and 26186210 over the past ten days. A total of 310.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.41M. Insiders hold about 4.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.47% stake in the company. Shares short for HTZ as of 1761868800 were 56550160 with a Short Ratio of 4.74, compared to 1759190400 on 55268271. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 56550160 and a Short% of Float of 44.39.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.76 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.98B. As of. The current estimate, Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.04BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.05BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.09B and the low estimate is $8.52B.