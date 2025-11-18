Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Penguin Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PENG) closed at $18.56 down -1.80% from its previous closing price of $18.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. PENG stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Penguin Solutions Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.71 and its Current Ratio is at 2.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 31, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On January 07, 2025, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30. On November 18, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $23.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on November 18, 2024, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 ’25 when Pacheco Jack A sold 63,447 shares for $24.83 per share. The transaction valued at 1,575,600 led to the insider holds 227,231 shares of the business.

JACK A PACHECO bought 63,447 shares of PENG for $1,550,010 on Jul 21 ’25. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, HERSCHER PENNY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,046 shares for $25.42 each. As a result, the insider received 52,013 and left with 18,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PENG now has a Market Capitalization of 981069248 and an Enterprise Value of 1271620224. As of this moment, Penguin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61866.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3900.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.929 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PENG is 2.28, which has changed by 0.10461724 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PENG has reached a high of $29.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PENG has traded an average of 1.18M shares per day and 1056770 over the past ten days. A total of 52.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.86M. Insiders hold about 3.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.09% stake in the company. Shares short for PENG as of 1761868800 were 5872903 with a Short Ratio of 4.98, compared to 1759190400 on 6127294. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5872903 and a Short% of Float of 19.440001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 8.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $345.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $363M to a low estimate of $335M. As of. The current estimate, Penguin Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $341.1MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $347.26M. There is a high estimate of $366.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $325M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PENG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.58B.