Financial Fitness Check: Examining Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) closed at $1.3 down -5.11% from its previous closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.63 million shares were traded. QSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Quantum-Si Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.59 and its Current Ratio is at 10.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on February 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On December 08, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3. Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when Vieceli John S. bought 19,686 shares for $1.66 per share.

LaPointe Christian bought 10,728 shares of QSI for $17,796 on Sep 22 ’25. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, Keyes Jeffry R., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,746 shares for $1.66 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QSI now has a Market Capitalization of 280136544 and an Enterprise Value of 58902564. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 88.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.575.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QSI is 3.03, which has changed by 1.1642971 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has reached a high of $5.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.68%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QSI has traded an average of 11.82M shares per day and 7464090 over the past ten days. A total of 195.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.29M. Insiders hold about 20.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QSI as of 1761868800 were 16953953 with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 1759190400 on 21940146. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16953953 and a Short% of Float of 9.6.

Earnings Estimates

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $762k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $926k to a low estimate of $660k. As of. The current estimate, Quantum-Si Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.19MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04M. There is a high estimate of $1.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.18M and the low estimate is $4.15M.