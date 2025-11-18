Financial Health Check: Examining Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) closed the day trading at $0.28 down -2.91% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.95 million shares were traded. CMND stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2949 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMND, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMND now has a Market Capitalization of 1758714 and an Enterprise Value of -1954325.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMND is -1.11, which has changed by -0.78731346 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMND has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -69.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -72.62%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMND traded about 6.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMND traded about 36557170 shares per day. A total of 5.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.12M. Insiders hold about 1.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.87% stake in the company. Shares short for CMND as of 1761868800 were 257653 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1759190400 on 300117. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 257653 and a Short% of Float of 4.8600003.